NEWFANE — Three Select Board members said they would take free bias and diversity training offered by Vermont League of Cities and Towns then report back whether they would recommend it for town employees and volunteers.

At a sometimes contentious meeting held Monday in person with remote options, the board discussed a proposal previously put forward by West River Mutual Aid for the town to offer training to all town employees and interested community members. Before any agenda items were addressed, board member Shelly Huber made a motion to pass over the project she described as not being a town matter.

Her motion failed in a 3-2 vote. Another motion she proposed, seeking to put the proposal up to a community-wide vote at the annual Town Meeting, was not seconded.

A short outburst among attendees occurred after new resident Keats Dieffenbach said, “When you speak about people who don’t believe in anti-bias training, the dog whistle underneath that is racism.”

“That is bull [expletive],” Tom Abbotts of Newfane responded.

He said the proposal should be voted on by the community, not just the board.

“This is a subject that is very political,” he said. “This anti-bias training, I’ve seen it in other places. It tends to divide people. It doesn’t bring people together.”

Board Vice Chairwoman Ann Golob said she sees the training as “a way to add to people’s knowledge and information about what goes on in this country and what people do, and as a way to increase people’s awareness so they can be more compassionate, more thoughtful and more caring.”

“Vermont state law, as it was explained to us by VLCT, does not give the town authority to mandate such training for their employees but we can strongly suggest and encourage it,” she said.

VLCT is offering three two-hour sessions this month and next. Golob said she signed up to take the training and encouraged town employees, board members and commissioners to look into the offering.

Her plan is to schedule a discussion about the training afterwards to see if it meets needs within the municipality.

Apple Gifford of WRMA recommended the board also explore training offered by Mary Gannon and Dottie Morris, who facilitate such sessions. She said Gannon and Morris can customize trainings to meet the municipality’s needs, have experience working with small towns, and were recommended by town managers in Brattleboro and Putney.

Of the VLCT training, Gifford said, “We believe this will be a great complement to what is offered by Dr. Gannon and Dr. Morris.”

At the time of the meeting, WRMA secured 196 signatures on a letter of support for the proposal. Gifford said 134 of the people live in Newfane.

Ken Estey, chairman of the Newfane Planning Commission, said the commission approved a motion in May supporting anti-bias and diversity training. When Huber asked what is “so wrong” with the town, Estey said, “It’s what we can be.”

“Who are we that’s so terrible that we need to change who we are?” Huber said. “We have to think about everyone in this community, not just those who believe in anti-bias training, diversity, but those who believe in themselves and who believe in taking care of their family and neighbors.”

Huber said the letter contained only about 10 percent of Newfane’s residents.

“And you speak on behalf of all of us?” she said. “No.”

She later said she would not be participating in the training.

WRMA has the resources to organize training if it wanted, states a letter from residents in the Newfane Republican Party opposing the proposal.

“This is clearly an attempt by a small group of people to do what it wants,” the letter states, calling it “political action” just like the statement WRMA and other community members urged the board to adopt after graffiti saying “BLM [Black Lives Matter] is racist” was found last summer on Route 30.

Estey applauded the board for approving the statement against hate in September and for keeping it so prominently on the town website. However, he said, the training would signal a commitment to the statement.

Fiona Chevalier of Williamsville, one of the people who cleaned the graffiti off the roadway last summer, said the training is not saying people are bad but that “we have things to learn.” Governments and organizations are always training staff to improve their service, she said.

“We are responsible individuals who need to take care of our own selves,” Huber said. “I was raised by a single mother, OK, without any welfare. We didn’t have a whole lot but what I’m trying to say to you is it’s the family that’s responsible. It’s not this community that’s responsible to teach others. It’s your family responsibility, the way you are raised.”

Board member Katy Johnson-Aplin and Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn spoke about growing up in Newfane and experiencing culture shock when moving to other parts of the country later in life. They both said they would participate in training with Golob.

Alice Flanders, who ran for a Hartford seat in the Vermont House of Representatives last year, said she has seen things go from voluntary to “law of the land.”

“Again, is there a problem in Newfane?” she said. “I haven’t seen a problem in Vermont in general. There will be people with predispositions. You can’t convince everyone.”

Flanders said she doesn’t believe Vermont has a problem with systemic racism.

“I can already see the writing on the wall,” she said. “Instead of seeing me as Alice, you’re going to have to see me as a Black female. That’s a step back.”

With the town covered with training available via VLCT, board member Mike Fitzpatrick wondered how community members could access training.

“I was thinking maybe if some of them have a problem with these things, where can they go to talk about this?” he said.

Kate Gehring of WRMA said she would submit a longer list of options her group found while researching.