WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School Board unanimously agreed Monday night to trim its teaching staff for next year, citing some extremely small class sizes.
The board agreed to "right size" the staff by eliminating a social studies teaching position and a math teacher position, which is currently vacant.
BFUHS School Director Priscilla Lambert initiated the discussion, saying her review of the number of staff and the size of various classes showed BFUHS had much lower per pupil classroom size than statewide averages.
She said her review of school data showed that there are 19 classes taught at the school with less than 10 students, and three of those are in social studies.
Lambert also noted that more and more BFUHS students are going to the two tech centers that serve the region -- River Valley in Springfield and the Windham Regional Career Center in Brattleboro. Lambert said that 71 students -- out of about 320 -- attend classes at the tech centers.
Both BFUHS Director David Clark of Westminster and Director Jason Terry of Rockingham voiced support for Lambert's motion.
"We're putting down a marker," said Clark.
Terry said the decision-making process seemed "backward," and that the teacher roster should be established as part of the budget-making process. The way things are done now, he said, the school ends up with a bigger budget than necessary.
"We need to right-size it," he said.
Superintendent of School Andrew Haas said that according to the collective bargaining agreement, teachers could hold dual certification and could land a job in a different teaching position.
Lambert said teachers at BFUHS on average have 50 students a day, while the state average is 100 students a day. BFUHS teachers teach three "blocks" a day, with one block free for preparation.
In particular, Lambert noted, the number of students in social studies classes is particularly low.
A vacant math teaching position could also be cut due to small class sizes, she said. There are currently four math teachers at the school.
While the board members all voted to approve the trimmed school roster, it will have no effect on the $7 million school budget that was approved by voters last month.
Chairwoman Molly Banik had cautioned directors before the vote about the effect the roster decision could have; she opted not to vote on the issue.
Banik told the school directors that they were about to make "one of the most important" decisions they would make as directors.
"This is the future of our school," she said. "It's our own fault for doing things differently," she said.
She said the school board needs to trust the school's administration. By state law, school districts must offer their teachers a contract by April 15. The board had already pushed off making a decision on the school roster, which in essence is the list of teachers who will be offered contracts, two weeks ago.
But the other eight directors, several of whom had previously questioned the school's student-to-teacher ratio, found no fault with the motion by Lambert, who herself is a retired BFUHS special education teacher, and voted unanimously in favor of the cuts.