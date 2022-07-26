WILMINGTON — All things blue will again take over the Deerfield Valley as the Blueberry Festival returns.
"We're excited," said Janet Boyd, event founder and organizer. "I think we're going to have halfway decent weather."
Recounting how the temperature stayed at about 57 degrees during the festival's street fair in Dover last year, Boyd said, "It was ridiculous. It was so cold, it was awful."
The 13th annual festival continues to be a fun way to celebrate the valley and its agriculture. This year, events and activities are scheduled from Friday to Aug. 7. A full list can be found at vermontblueberryfestival.com.
Opening ceremonies will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday on Route 100 in Whitingham with the Jacksonville Blues Band, barbecues, a farm market, a live auction and several other activities.
Although there won't be a parade this year, events are scheduled up and down Route 100 in West Dover on Saturday. A teddy bear picnic at Coffee Barn Cafe begins at 11 a.m., and Touch A Truck at Ski Home Realty from 1 to 4 p.m. will allow children to check out motorized vehicles, construction equipment and more. Nimble Arts will perform circus arts from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dover Town Park. A craft fair will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Live music will be performed at 1846 Tavern, Betsey's Dot's of Dover, The Last Chair, Coffee Barn Cafe and Valley View Saloon.
"We tried to throw a bunch of stuff in Dover," Boyd said.
On Sunday, three groups of musicians will be playing at Lake Whitingham/Harriman Reservoir in Wilmington. The event is sponsored by the town of Wilmington.
Fire on the Mountain, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boyd Family Farm, is described as "a mini-jam fest around the bonfire." Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair, instruments and voices. East Dover Road is being worked on but the farm is still accessible.
Downtown Wilmington will host the Blueberry Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, with a pie eating contest and live music from The Wyld Nightz Band. More than 14 craft and vendors are anticipated at the party, which is sponsored by the town and Wilmington Works.
"It's always a great event," said Meg Staloff, program coordinator at Wilmington Works. "We don't do a lot that's different each year because it's always so successful."
Staloff said organizers decided to bring back the pie-eating contest, which she anticipates will begin at about 6 p.m. Efforts will be made to spread people out due to COVID-19.
The virus also prompted organizers to discontinue a Jell-O slip and slide event they hosted in the past.
Many businesses, organizations and individuals are involved in the festival.
"Collectively, we really look like an area that has a lot going on," Boyd said. "The Blueberry Festival gives everyone a reason to do something silly and ag-related. We're always trying to promote ag because when it's gone, it's gone."
Boyd said she likes to see some focus on agricultural products.
"Not that we don't all have to do a million other things to live," she said.
Bethaney LaClair, executive director of the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks "it's pretty amazing what Janet [Boyd] puts together."
"It spans 10 days and it really does bring so many people into the Deerfield Valley," LaClair said. "People have been storming the Visitor Center, asking about all the details on all the events. That's been really great. I think probably those major events — the street fair in Dover, the Blueberry Splash on Sunday and then the block party the following Saturday — people really look forward to those events in particular. Everything that goes on is really fun."
LaClair said the chamber helps expand the festival and promote events. The group will be selling cotton candy at the street fair and block party.