BENNINGTON -- Bennington Elementary School closed for the day Wednesday morning and sent students home due to an electrical issue outside the building that left the school without power.
Kristin Carlson, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said power went out for the school on Park Street at about 7:50 a.m. Power was restored around 9:02 a.m., she said.
"There was a piece of equipment on the line that failed," Carlson said.
"The school building itself was not directly affected," Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Public Information Coordinator Katie West said. "As soon as the incident occurred, GMP was ready to ensure the safety of the Bennington Elementary School community."
Bennington Elementary has an enrollment of 308 students in kindergarten through grade 5, West said.
Some students returned home on buses, while others were picked up at school.
The schools extended thanks to Green Mountain Power, the Bennington Fire Department, and the Bennington Police Department "for the incredible response time, and for resolving the issue quickly."
