BENNINGTON — The victim of a brutal beating read an emotional appeal in court during a sentencing hearing Tuesday, asking the judge to hold the perpetrator accountable for the crime. But following a plea deal struck in the case, the perpetrator will face no jail time.
Seth Coulter, 34, of North Bennington, pled guilty to a single count of aggravated domestic assault in front of Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones on Tuesday afternoon, as the survivor openly wept in the back of the courtroom surrounded by friends and family.
After the defendant pled guilty, the survivor walked up to the front of the courtroom and, handing off photos of herself taken hours after the assault, sat down with her head slightly bowed, holding tight to her written statement with shaking hands. Then, in a voice that held both trauma and resolve, she told the riveted courtroom about the brutal beating she endured and how it affected the rest of her life. Max, the Bennington Victim’s Advocate support dog, snuggled against her ankles as she spoke.
“February 16th, 2020 was the worst day of my life,” she began. “It was the day Seth Coulter ... brutally beat me with a smile on his face.”
She described how that devastating day affected the rest of her life, how it altered her financially and physically, and tore her apart mentally.
“I couldn’t eat solid food for a week. I had bruises on my face, neck, ears, and all over my body. The bruises and the humiliation faded over time, but my jaw hurts me every day. It’s a constant reminder of what this man has done to me. This was not a quick beating. It lasted for hours,” she said.
She then went on to describe in her own words the beating she endured in vivid detail, about being thrown into a wall and dragged by her feet down the hallway. She told how he then strangled her as he banged her head against the floor again and again. At one point, the victim got away, only to get caught again as she got into her car to escape. When she started to cry, he began to laugh.
“It was a real-life horror movie,” she said. “I will never forget the words he spoke to me.
“I am gonna hang you from the garage door opener. I’m gonna press the garage door button, and I’m gonna watch your dead corpse move up and down.”
Then, as her voice started to waver, she struggled to read the words she’d written.
“I struggled for the longest time to turn the page, and then I’d stop, and the reality would set in of what actually happened to me. I was beaten. I was literally chased. ... I lie awake in utter pain, having flashbacks of that night over and over again. I will not be able to put this in the past until I know that this man will be held accountable for what he has done.
“This man will not stop. I ask you, judge, please take this into consideration with your sentencing. Please do not let this happen to another woman like me.”
After listening to statements from the prosecutor and the defense, Corsones allowed the defendant to say something from behind the glass of the video monitor.
“Your Honor, I offer my deepest condolences all the way around,” Coulter said. “I’m deeply sorry for any pain I’ve caused.”
Corsones asked for a few moments to consider his decision. As he left the courtroom, the many family and friends that came to support the survivor gathered around her in a group hug. One of those people, Lloyd Dean, the state’s attorney investigator in charge of the case, gave her a big hug, too.
Then Corsones was back. The judge said that while a good argument could be made for a harsher sentence, this would mean Coulter could withdraw his plea, and “we would then be starting from ground zero again.”
“It would be some time before we got to a trial. My concern is that Mr. Coulter then is out there without any supervision, not receiving any treatment or any punishment as well. That puts the public in more danger than accepting this plea agreement even with its faults. It’s the better alternative than starting from ground zero. It puts Mr. Coulter under immediate supervision with strict probation conditions. My judgment is that it’s better he is under supervision sooner rather than later. That will better affect any potential future romantic partners of Mr. Coulter.
“This is a very difficult case, but I am going to accept the plea agreement.”
Coulter was then sentenced to one to three years, all suspended, with two years of probation under conditions. This means he will face no jail time unless he violates probation.
Coulter initially faced up to 15 years behind bars and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the single charge.
The Banner caught up with the survivor after the case ended and asked for any thoughts she has on the deal.
“I know it was a tough decision for (the judge). It seemed like he would rather have gone some other way. A trial would have been really scary with Rick (Richard Burgoon, Coulter’s defense attorney). My deposition was very demeaning to me. Ultimately I’m OK with it, seeing the judge’s reaction and how much of a struggle it was for him. It made me feel a lot better that he really heard me that this man deserved more.
“I can finally put this in the past. These photos of me on my phone, this constant reminder, it’s going to be nice to put this chapter behind me.”
Any words for someone who’s in this same situation?
“Say something,” she said. “They don’t deserve to get away with it.”