A Shaftsbury man is facing twenty years behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from the bank account of a vulnerable victim without permission.
On Monday morning, Conor Farrell, 30, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on two counts, grand larceny, and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. Each count carries a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars if he’s found guilty.
Farrell allegedly used Cash-App, an electronic fund transfer application, to steal approximately $30,000 from the victim’s bank account. Police were alerted to the theft by a caregiver who found the money missing after the victim, a senior with a possible “declining mental state,” according to a police affidavit, found his bank account was empty, leaving him nothing to live on.
The victim in the case had set up the app to help a son who lives in North Carolina financially. Farrell allegedly gained access to the app account and started sending large cash transfers to himself, his girlfriend’s neighbor, and his girlfriend’s daughter.
During a recorded cellphone conversation between Farrell and the caregiver, Farrell allegedly admitted taking the money because his girlfriend “yelled at him” if he didn’t send her money. He also reportedly told the caregiver that he needed the money to “get the things like cigarettes he couldn’t acquire on his own.”
Farrell was released on his own recognizance with conditions, including staying away from the victim.