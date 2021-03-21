BENNINGTON — At least 60 people gathered at People’s Park in Bennington, and walked along the Walloomsac Pathway on Saturday morning to celebrate spring and to remember Emily Hamann, 26, of Bennington who was killed on the pathway, in broad daylight, on January 18.
Darren Pronto, 32, of Pownal, is facing a murder charge in the knife attack and fatal slashing of Hamann.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council sponsored this month’s walk along the Walloomsac Pathway. The walks begin at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of every month and begin at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk is open to the public.
Reverend Angela Emerson of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church carried an orange flag as she and Hamman’s mother Kelly Carroll led the group along the trail.
“We want to help the people in the neighborhood who use the walkway and live along it to connect and get to know each other,” Rev. Emerson said in a press release. “Through these monthly walks, we are claiming the Walloomsac Pathway as a safe and beautiful place for people to enjoy. Our first walk in February was a lot of fun and drew more than a dozen folks.”
After the walk, people gathered at the memorial for Hamann, where Rev. Emerson had a moment of silence for all the loss experienced in the last year, including Hamann.
Since the death of Hamann, her mother Carroll has been vocal about her daughter’s struggle with addiction and the “lack of services” in Bennington County. She is also advocating for the foster family who is looking to adopt her daughter’s 19 month old son.
The next walk is on Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. and is being sponsored by the VFW Post 1332. Participants must bring a mask and observe social distancing with non-family members.