BENNINGTON — The trial of white nationalist Max Misch on two felony charges of aggravated domestic assault is set for jury selection on May 3.
Authorities charged Misch, 39, of choking a woman, his live-in girlfriend at the time and re-injuring her broken arm in two incidents between December 2020 and July of last year. Misch pleaded not guilty on both counts. Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
The list of offenses Misch faces has been mounting over the last 18 months. They now include four counts of violating conditions of release, two counts of aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct (fighting) and a single charge of committing a hate crime.
Misch also faces two counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, a case that made it all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court before being sent back down by the justices.
Because of his continued run-ins with the law, Misch is on a 22-hour daily residential curfew with multiple conditions. A curfew was added to Misch’s previous conditions of release from jail, which includes a ban on possessing or using any firearms.