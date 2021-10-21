Vermont News & Media journalists went out over the past month to find out more about our neighbors who live on the fringe, people experiencing homelessness or underhoused, ending up in one of Southern Vermont's many motels.

These residents often rely on a public safety net that's rife with patches and holes. One of the patches in the net that's arisen in the news lately is emergency housing aid that places at-risk Vermonters into these motels, paid for by the state.

One family's story follows ...

Meet Tara and David Barber, and their 7-year-old son Ethan

“We were living in an apartment in Bennington for six years until there was a change in ownership. I was working, and David was on disability. There had been a bedbug issue in the apartment that didn’t get fully addressed, and we were getting calls from his school about the bites all over his body. We didn’t do the right thing. We should have documented everything, but instead, we wound up defaulting by holding rent payment, so we got evicted and wound up in the voucher program. It’s been about two years now, between here at the Mid-Town and West Road Motel.”

“We’re terrified. You hear that [the voucher program] might end, but you don’t know exactly when, and you don’t know how you’re going to come up with what it takes to get out. It all comes at this very quick pace. It’s not like it’s next month or in two months. It’s, 'You need to get out next week, or in days.' We’ve been through this three times now. Because we have a child, there’s always been this voice in my ear telling me that they’re not going to just kick us out on the street like so many we’ve met who didn’t have a child, who’ve had two days to pack a lifetime and get out in two days.”

“Even if they do extend it through the winter, this staying in a hotel, it’s not a life, especially for a 7-year-old. Don’t get me wrong; we’re grateful for the program. We right now have a roof over our heads. We’re not sleeping out in the rain. It’s helped us. It’s the finding an apartment and then coming up with the first and the last and the deposit. That’s the problem, finding permanent housing and finding that big chunk of money to get in there. I know we can make it after that if we can just get through. I know we can.”