BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman in custody on charges she sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and heroin to a local woman has been granted a suspension of her bail, allowing her to leave prison to attend an in-house rehab facility.
Kristy Prouty, 40, filed a motion through her defense attorney, Thomas Enzor, asking that the court modify her bail so she can attend Serenity House in Wallingford, a rehab facility for substance abuse. The facility had issued an admission letter for treatment to start on March 16.
Enzor argued in his motion that the charges against Prouty are all “clearly drug-related” and that she has substantial family in the area. “Mrs. Prouty has not demonstrated any risk of flight, your honor. This can only help her.”
Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett had unsuccessfully attempted to counter that argument.
“Although it is, ultimately, the goal of this case to move the defendant away from a life of drugs, that’s not what we are here for. The fact that she wants treatment does not mitigate any risk of flight. The state objects to a suspension of bail.”
Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones, in a written decision signed March 13, listed what the court needed to take into consideration for Prouty to be allowed to attend, including the seriousness of the offense, the weight of evidence, employment, financial resources, the defendant’s character and mental condition, and the accused’s risk of flight to avoid persecution.
In his conclusion, Corsones said, “In considering the changed circumstances and the bail factors, the court determines that it is appropriate to grant the defendant’s motion to suspend bail for treatment.
He went on to say, “The defendant suffers from substance abuse issues, which appear directly related to the charges.”
The defendant’s bail is suspended effective March 16. If convicted, Prouty faces up to 20 years in prison. She also faces heroin possession and cocaine possession charges, which carry a sentence of up to one year. Another charge, selling regulated drugs in a dwelling, carries a penalty of up to two years.