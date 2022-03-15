BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman charged as a habitual offender took a plea deal that allows her to receive treatment with no additional jail time.
Tracy Kramer, 39, pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault in front of Judge Cortland Corsones.
She faced the possibility of life imprisonment and/or a $25,000 fine if found guilty on the original charge. Instead, Kramer was given a sentence of one to three years, all suspended, and three years of probation with numerous conditions, including no further crimes, prohibited travel, a limit on alcohol and no illegal drugs, no contact with the victim and required attendance in a court-ordered treatment program.
According to court documents, Kramer allegedly strangled the victim during a domestic dispute in Bennington in March 2020. Police arrived at a residence on School Street to find Kramer at her window. She told the police that there had been an argument, but nothing physical happened. The victim confirmed that account, and police left.
Moments later, police were called back to the residence. The victim informed police that Kramer was throwing items inside. The victim also told police that Kramer punched her and poured beer over her head, but she didn’t want Kramer to get in trouble.
Police found three teenagers inside a locked bathroom when they entered the apartment. One of the teens told the officers that, at one point, Kramer had the victim by the throat, then in a chokehold. When the teen attempted to interfere, Kramer allegedly elbowed the teen in the face and grabbed the youth by the throat. At that point, all three teens locked themselves inside the bathroom again.
Vermont law holds that a person convicted of a fourth felony can be charged as a habitual offender, allowing prosecutors to include life sentences for the charges. Kramer has been convicted of three prior felonies in Vermont, including unlawful trespass in 2019, possession of stolen property in 2016 and aggravated domestic assault in 2015.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alexander Burke, after stating the factual basis for the charges, allowed for a rare commentary on the case.
“Your honor, [the victim] was more concerned with Mrs. Kramer getting help and did not want her to go to jail. Frankly, after listening to Mrs. Kramer ask questions about her conditions and concerns about the future, I’m very hopeful that she, in fact, can be successful on probation. I wish her the best of luck.”
“I really appreciate your decision,” Kramer told the judge right before he accepted the plea deal as proposed. “I look forward to what I can do to continue from this mess that I’ve created. Thank you.”
Corsones thought the sentence was fair and appropriate, based on Kramer’s behavior while on curfew for the past two years.
“This meets the needs of Mrs. Kramer, the needs of society by way of public protection, as well as the wishes of the victim. Mrs. Kramer certainly has the ability to be successful on probation. The court accepts the plea deal. Good luck to you.”