MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy students are offering a three-course, authentic Martinique Caribbean dinner on 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the BBA Student Center, with proceeds supporting the student trip to Martinique, France.
Tickets are advance sale only and are $35 per person for an authentic three-course meal. Tickets may be purchased at bbatickets.com.
This evening of Caribbean food is a great way to put some warmth into a cold winter's night! If you have dietary concerns (vegetarian, gluten free, etc., which can only be accommodated if arranged in advance) or wish to check on ticket availability, please contact Michelle Emery at memery@burrburton.org.
From 5 to 5:15 p.m. juice and appetizers will be served while guests enjoy a slideshow of past trips and pictures of what students will visit in Martinique. Guests will then enjoy an authentic sausage main course and sides, followed by a tropical dessert of roasted bananas with ice cream.
All food will be prepared by Chef Eric Emery of Manchester, former maitre d'hotel for the President of France. Proceeds will go to support BBA student travel to France. Buy your tickets early!
During April break a group of students will head to Martinique in the Caribbean for eight days with Emery, who teaches French at BBA.