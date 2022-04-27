MANCHESTER — It’s strictly a “what-if” question at this point, but it's a really big one.
The possibility of moving Manchester’s town offices back to town-owned property at 301 Depot St. — as part of a mixed-use development that would also deliver 40 units of mixed-income housing — has gained enough traction in internal discussions that the Manchester Select Board plans to talk it over on Tuesday night.
To be clear: No votes have been taken, no plans have been proposed, and no blueprints have been drawn.
That said: Officials are weighing the potential benefits of town business being conducted downtown, and opening the current town office building and property for other uses.
The other option is to stay on Main Street and retrofit that building for the accessibility and energy efficiency it lacks.
At most, Town Manager John O’Keefe expects the board will either direct the town to continue studying the possibility, or shelve it. “This has an impact on rest of our plans for Depot Street — so a decision has to be made to stay with the status quo or investigate further,” he said.
By O’Keefe’s rough estimate, retrofitting the current Town Hall to make it ADA-compliant and energy efficient would cost less than $1 million, while designing, building and moving to Depot Street would exceed that amount.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” O'Keefe added of the Depot Street property, which is under lease to Manchester Designer Outlets until April 2023. "The town will be [getting back] some of most prime property in town with an opportunity to do something that complies with the town plan. This is an opportunity to diversify downtown.”
HISTORY
Manchester Town Hall was previously located about where three retail buildings at 301 Depot St. now stand. It also housed the Manchester Police Department; the Manchester Fire Department and Manchester Rescue Squad (now the Northshire Rescue Squad) were in separate buildings on the property.
Jeff Wilson, who was town manager at the time, recalled that the town office functions were in the front of the building, with the Police Department in the back, and “not one iota of it was accessible.”
In the late 1980s, when the town decided to move its offices to the former Mount Laurel School on Main Street, the Depot Street property was leased to Manchester Designer Outlets.
The town has set aside American Rescue Plan Act funds to study turning those three buildings, and new construction at the back of the parcel, into about 40 units of workforce and affordable housing. The existing buildings are being eyed for mixed use, with offices or shops on the bottom floor and housing above.
Therein lies the opportunity.
While the current Town Hall has served the town well, it has significant needs, O'Keefe said. It has no insulation between the brick exterior facade and cinder block walls. The door to Town Clerk Anita Sheldon’s office is not fully accessible, and a fix would require removing part of a wall. Several offices — planning and zoning and human resources among them — don’t have doors.
“Operationally, it works really well. It’s a big building — we can do voting here, we can have large meetings here. And it’s cheaper to retrofit this building versus moving,” O’Keefe said. “But then you look at the intangible planning benefits of being downtown.”
PLUSES AND MINUSES
Planning Commission Chairperson Greg Boshart, emphasizing he was speaking personally and not for the commission, also sees the value of relocating the offices to Depot Street.
“Having municipal activity downtown is very important,” he said. “It supports an active and vibrant downtown. And more traffic helps other businesses perform better.”
There’s also symbolic value in the town investing in putting its offices downtown, Boshart added — even though he acknowledges it would be more expensive. “We want to be the catalyst to show it can work,” he said.
However, that move would come at some financial and opportunity cost, O’Keefe said.
Using one of the existing buildings would remove that space from consideration for housing. That section of Depot Street is in the floodplain for the West Branch of the Battenkill — a factor that would have to be considered when designing and building a new vault for the town clerk’s office. And new venues would need to be found for elections, and possibly for meetings as well.
BIGGER PICTURE
The opportunity presented itself as part of a town initiative to build housing at 301 Depot St. A lack of housing — especially for working families — was a concern before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting interest in Southern Vermont has reduced supply and raised prices. That in turn has affected the rental market.
While existing retail space on Depot Street already has been converted into housing units, the town is considering additional construction on its lot, which stretches back to Center Hill Road. New construction would accommodate the lot’s proximity to the West Branch by building units on top of ground-level parking, and O’Keefe said he has been in touch with abutting commercial landowners to coordinate with their long-term plans.
O'Keefe is adamant that any housing initiative be a mix of affordable housing — defined as up to 120 percent of county median income — and workforce housing, which is up to 250 percent of median income. For example, he said, the latter could be a family where one partner is a police officer and the other is a teacher. (At present, few if any Manchester police or Manchester Elementary Middle School teachers live in town.)
He’s also firm that it would take a mix of public and private investment to make the project work financially.
“Those things make housing more possible because just like the Putnam Block [in Bennington], people are willing to pay more to make the other things happen,” he said. “At the end of the day you need investors to make this happen.”
VACANCIES AND OPPORTUNITIES
One of the town’s planning goals is that intensive uses should be downtown, as a means of drawing residents and visitors, and keeping the neighborhood busy and vibrant. Having town offices a mile north of downtown achieves just the opposite, officials said.
Depot Street has notable retail vacancies — about 50 percent, Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley estimates — and when it comes to potential new uses for those vacancies, most of the buzz has been about cannabis, she said. (The Select Board will hold one of two public hearings on allowing retail cannabis sales on portions of Main and Depot streets Tuesday.)
“The best way to have a sustainable downtown is to have as many uses down there as possible. For many years it was just retail, and that was fine,” Boshart added. “By getting office space, commercial space, retail and residential units downtown, that’s really going to make it sustainable. And ultimately many of those shops will be filled with other activities.”
The current town offices might end up available for an expanded Community Food Cupboard and other community needs, Hurley said. "Once we get sewer up in this direction, Shires Housing could do another housing project right in front on Main Street. So there’s a lot of important community goals and functions that this whole idea of moving downtown could help facilitate.”
A sewer line extension up Main Street from Cemetery Avenue to the Hunter Park access road was approved by Town Meeting voters in March. That would replace the septic system on site and allow for multifamily housing construction.