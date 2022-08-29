MANCHESTER — Campers ages 6 through 12 got a taste of life in the circus at Wunderle's Big Top Adventure Circus Camp last week at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.
Wunderle’s Big Top Camp is a fun, safe circus adventure for kids, led by instructor Troy Wunderle.
Last Wednesday, campers engaged with a variety of equipment that allowed them to practice focus, balance and coordination, all while having a blast.
The morning started out with a performance rehearsal — juggling scarves, spinning plates, using devil sticks, and balancing feathers on hands, noses and foreheads.
The campers were then able to pick an activity of their choice, choosing from riding unicycles, rolling globes, rola bolas, stilts and more. Games, human stunts, acrobatics and clowning were also part of their circus training.
Wunderle also performed a one-man circus show at SVAC on Friday. He's a native Vermonter, the founder of Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures and the artistic director of the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour. He spent six years as director of clowning for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus and is a juried artist through the Vermont State Arts Council.