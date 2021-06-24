BENNINGTON — The wee folks will be spending the summer in Bennington.
The new exhibit at the Dollhouse and Toy Museum of Vermont is a stunning display of the “Wee Woodland Folks and Fairies of Cobble Hill” by Helen Greene, a longtime Bennington art teacher. The fairy houses are made in part from gourds she has grown, and the wee folks and fairies were sculpted by her. Visitors will see them bird watching, making music, tending sheep, playing bocce and manipulating a huge monster puppet on Halloween.
“This is one of the most exciting exhibits we’ve had in a long time,” said Jackie Marro, the creator and curator of the museum, who also is Greene’s older sister. “Children and adults alike will find it fascinating.”
Greene grew up on Woodford Mountain and graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School, where she was on the Nordic ski team, and UVM. She then taught art in regional elementary schools for 27 years, including Pownal and North Bennington as well as the Bennington, Monument and Catamount elementary schools in Bennington. Often she would have contact with 750 students in a single year. She tried to instill in her students a sense that art could be a lifetime endeavor, whether actually doing it or just appreciating it, which is what she’s doing in retirement.
In normal times, the wee folks and fairies inhabit the woodlands of Cobble Hill in Hoosick, N.Y., where Greene lives with her husband, Mitch Greene. But they’ve come into town for the summer to help entertain people now free from their Covid-19 lockdowns.
The Dollhouse and Toy Museum has many fully furnished dollhouses and hundreds of dolls. It also has many puppets and marionettes and vintage toys for boys, and is the home to Vermont MoMA, the Vermont Museum of Miniature Art.
The museum is located at 212 Union St. in Bennington, and is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is $2 for children over 3, $4 for adults and $10 for families. For more information call 401 578-9512 or email jcminvt@hotmail.com.