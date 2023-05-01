WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — This MidWeekMusic takes place in Thompson Memorial Chapel and features works performed by the organists of Williams College under the tutelage of Tim Pyper, who is also the Williams College Organist. Other talented Williams music students present as well.
The event will be held Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., and is free to the public. Masks and proof of vaccine are required for all public events until further notice.
A musical sampler every week offers up a mixture of traditional fare, with exciting accents of the unexpected. Williams student musicians value the informal atmosphere of MidWeekMusic and they use it to workshop their pieces, try out something new, show off something that doesn’t fit in other concert formats, or just to have some fun. Instructors are encouraged to have their students present themes together, and the impromptu mini-lecture can also be part of the enjoyment.
Relaxed and informal, MidWeekMusic is a chance for everyone to share the music in beautiful Thompson Memorial Chapel.