WESTON — The show will go on. But it will happen on another stage.
Weston Theater Company, forced out of the historic Weston Playhouse by catastrophic flooding that rendered it unusable for the remainder of the year, has rearranged its schedule, announcing the move of one production, the postponement of a second and the cancelation of a third.
The impact from the July 10 flood far eclipsed damage done by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. The damage to The Playhouse, administrative offices, and residences in town is extensive. Unlike Irene, which happened at the end of the 2011 season, the most recent flood occurred at the height of the summer season when "Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story," "What the Constitution Means to Me," and "Singin’ in the Rain" were all in production.
“The extremity of the damage combined with the difficulty of the timing require us to make some essential changes to the remainder of our season," Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert said. "The adjusted plan considers our new physical realities and makes the most of the artistic projects that were in motion when the flood hit, while responsibly directing our limited resources.
"Though we're heartbroken to cut such a promising season so short, we celebrate the successes we were able to reap early in the season, and know that this decision will equip us to return next year stronger than ever,” she said.
"Singin’ In the Rain," originally scheduled for the Playhouse stage, will now be performed at the smaller and more intimate Walker Farm theater. “We are very glad that we have found a way forward for this glorious show and that it does not have to be canceled," Gellert said.
"The Porch on Windy Hill," which was to run from August 16 through September 3 at Walker Farm, will be moved to the 2024 season. "Let There Be Love," scheduled for October 4 - October 22, 2023, also at Walker Farm, is canceled. Current ticket holders to canceled performances, including the final week of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," have the option to receive a refund or contribute to flood relief efforts by converting tickets into a donation.
While bucking national industry trends with record-breaking 2023 subscription sales and single tickets on pace with pre-pandemic numbers, sales for the remainder of the season dropped dramatically over the past two weeks following the flood. As financial losses multiply, sustainability and rebuilding for 2024 have become Weston’s focus, the company said in a news release.
In the 48 hours after the flood, hundreds of friends, supporters, community members, and businesses showed up from near and far to offer their generous support. They offered their time, food, shelter, and helped dig out the mud-laden lower level of the theater and its contents: costumes, props, equipment, furniture, documents, tools, and appliances. A disaster cleanup and remediation company arrived on July 12 to start the hard work of clearing the last of the water, mud, and debris. Their work continues even now, more than two weeks later, as they attempt to prevent mold and further structural damage. Assessors have been on-site to evaluate the damage. Loss numbers and their reports are forthcoming.
As for "Singin' In The Rain:" Once all current ticket holders have been reseated at Walker Farm, remaining tickets will be available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. That show runs from August 3 through August 20.