WESTON — The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has announced its 85th Anniversary Celebration Series kicking off with Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition.
Nationally recognized musicians will perform at 7 p.m. June 26, July 3, and July 4 under the Tent at Walker Farm in a “pay what you will” format featuring ticket prices of $45, $35 or $25. Music curator Jed Hughes has joined forces with Weston to put together a series of eclectic events.
First in the series, Kat Wright returns to Weston on June 26 after her 2020 sold-out Walker Farm Music winter series performance. Wright, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful; gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.”
Coming to Weston on July 3 is Upstate — at times, known for a large ensemble of eclectic instruments and musicians, while at others for featuring dazzling three-part vocal harmonies. They’ve weaved genres and grooves from across time and across the map, and captured audiences in large concert halls and intimate living rooms. {span}They’ve been invited to share stages with heroes like The Wood Brothers and Lake Street Dive, while putting in their ten thousand hours as local dive bar staples.{/span}
Closing out the series is The Suitcase Junket on July 4. Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound, and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform, he performs alone.
Tickets are on sale now at westonplayhouse.org.