WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williams College Museum of Art will present the second program in the “Construct Your Own Meaning” summer series, an exploration of the museum’s permanent collection through the lens of local musicians. The event will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m.
In collaboration with museum staff, Andrea Belair, co-owner of Belltower Records in North Adams, Mass., has selected musicians from a range of musical backgrounds who will each compose five- to 10-minute pieces inspired by an artwork in Remixing the Hall. Featured musicians include Mirabel Thompson Boyer (Williamstown, Mass.), Wednesday Knudsen (Austerlitz, N.Y.), Lemuel Marc (Boston), Father Hotep (Hadley, Mass.), and Carlos / REC – Humble Monarch Media.
Objects that inspired the musicians include a 10th-11th century sandstone sculpture of a head of a devotee from central India, and a Costa Rican terracotta whistle in the form of a jaguar from the Post-Classic Period of 1000-1500; as well as three contemporary works: Sam Gilliam’s large fabric drape Situation VI - Pisces 4; Louise Nevelson’s sculpture Sky Wave; and Torkwase Dyson’s painting In The Middle Of The Ocean (Water Table).
Together the musicians will make a collective concert as they guide the audience through the exhibition, followed by a brief Q&A. DJ Taraka Larson will perform a set inspired by the exhibition at the reception from 6 to 7 p.m.
The series continues on Aug. 3, when a group of youths from the community will present a public tour of Remixing the Hall. The youths will participate in a week-long intensive fellowship, in which they will get a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s collection, hear about different museum careers, and learn methods for interpreting artwork. At the culmination of the program on Aug. 3, the fellows will give a collaborative guided tour of Remixing the Hall designed for kids and adults from their communities. Opening remarks and tour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a reception featuring foods selected by the fellows in collaboration with Anne Kennedy, WCMA’s event and program coordinator, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The series concludes on Aug. 17 with cake artists showcasing their original cakes that interpret an artwork in Remixing the Hall. Featured artists include Edward Cabral (New York City), Cakes For No Occasion, Magnet, and Alli Gelles of cakes4sport (New York City). From 5 to 6 p.m., the cake artists will share about their selection and creation process during a moderated conversation alongside images of their creations and the artworks that inspired the cakes. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a reception to taste the cakes alongside iced coffee and tea.
For more information, contact the museum at 413-597-2429 or visit artmuseum.williams.edu.
WCMA is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.