BRATTLEBORO — Everyone’s Books will hold a virtual event featuring a Brattleboro author’s biography of Ariana Huffington.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Leah McGrath Goodman will discuss her book, “Arianna Huffington: Media Visionary and Wellness Evangelist,” released this month from Hachette with The Commons’ writer and journalist Olga Peters.
Goodman invites readers to explore, in conversation, the life and times of Arianna Huffington and how she became one of the world’s most prominent business leaders in media. As co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, she built the first internet newspaper, which eclipsed the traffic of The New York Times and won the Pulitzer Prize. Creating a digital media empire from an investment of just over $1 million, she sold HuffPost to AOL in 2011 for more than $300 million.
HuffPost went on to become the flagship publication for global telecommunications giant Verizon, before being acquired by BuzzFeed in 2020. Considered to be one of the most influential media personalities on earth, Huffington went on to establish Thrive Global, a wellness and technology start-up that aims to end the stress and burnout epidemic.
The biography details Huffington’s life and career, chronicling her journey from Athens to London, New York, Washington and California, across seven decades. More information is online at leahmcgrathgoodman.com.
