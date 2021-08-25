BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will be performing at a pair of VA medical centers in Vermont today and Thursday.
The shows will be at the Brattleboro VA Clinic at 3 p.m. today and the second will be at the White River Junction VA Medical Center at noon on Thursday.
Each show is part of the VSO’s Gazebos & Bandstands tour during its 2021 summer season. These are free live performances that are part of a series of small-format concerts held statewide this summer, yet unique in that they will perform in honor of military veterans with a tribute to 120 years of American music.
Attendees will experience festive American music from several traditions during these concerts, including marches by John Philip Sousa, music from Copland’s feisty “Rodeo,” and probably the best-known example of Ragtime, Joplin’s “The Entertainer.” Rounding out the program will be Hedwige Chretien’s charming “Quintette,” a transcription of Holst’s beloved “First Suite in E-Flat” for military band, and music from the movie “The Pirates of the Caribbean.”
“We are so excited to come to Brattleboro and White River Junction to offer music in honor of our military veterans,” said VSO Executive Director Elise Brunelle. “The VSO is aware of the important and powerful role music plays in their lives.”
“We are looking forward to sharing this uplifting performance with our Veterans, staff, and community,” said Dr. Brett Rusch, medical center executive director. “It will provide a welcome opportunity for our community to connect through the power of music.”
Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show. These events are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit vso.org, visit the White River Junction VA on Facebook, or call 802-295-9363. ext. 5890.