SHAFTSBURY — In the first story of Megan Mayhew Bergman’s compelling new book, "How Strange a Season," a father who has moved away from home late in life says: “The problem … is, I don’t belong to anyone anymore.” Belonging to someone and belonging to a place emerge in her teaching at Middlebury College, essays, and fiction. She also directs the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers' Conference.
As a father who has moved here late in life, I was eager to talk to her.
Megan lived her first 30 years in the South, and she “rarely crossed over the Mason-Dixon line. Living in Vermont was not in my life plan.”
Then she met her soon-to-be husband, Bo, whose parents had settled their family in the 1970s on a farm in Shaftsbury and set up a veterinarian practice. Megan and Bo were living in Raleigh, N.C., in 2009. She was pregnant with first daughter, Frasier, and Bo had just finished veterinarian school. Then his mother, Dr. Anna Worth, died.
“We had this incredible momentum to fill her spot at the clinic.” Megan says now. “I remember coming here (for the first time) in February 2002. There was a foot of snow on the ground. I didn’t own a real winter jacket. They could only dress me in Bo’s childhood clothes. (Bo is 6 foot 5, Megan is not.) So I was walking around in a jacket from the ‘80s, and I thought, ‘I’ll never live here.’"
But her resolve changed. "There was something about that first experience here in Vermont. The quiet of the snow, the way it felt 50 years behind in a gorgeous, meaningful way, deeply authentic, deeply physical, deeply engaged with the natural world. And everything about that first visit was quintessentially Vermont to me because it was my first immersion in Vermont.”
It wasn’t just the '80s clothes that made her feel out of place.
“We went to a dance at a ski lodge — and I don’t ski. … Bo and his family are quintessential Vermonters. They get up early. They always have a project. … They don’t engage in small talk. And I’m all nonsense and small talk. I was so used to general warmth and chit-chat, someone calling me ‘honey,’ or touching me on the back. (Here) I felt like I was offending someone if I asked for a coffee refill,” she says with a laugh. “Southerners are a good time. They are fast to a dance floor. They love a party. They love conversation.”
There was a period of adjustment. She had a newborn, away from family and friends. She readily felt a contrast, between North and South, or at least between North Carolina and Vermont — and she is quick to note that these are her impressions — not generalizations. But she felt a tension.
That tension is at the heart of being a writer for Megan.
“A place of dissonance or tension … feeling apart from something — I think that’s how the narrative voice gets developed.” Yes, “the natural world of the South still resonates with me — a salt marsh, a tree with hanging moss.” But she believes that she was not a good fit culturally with the South. She feels strongly connected to nature here and states, “I am proud to be from Vermont culturally."
Mid-interview she swoops up a spider crawling on her leg and sets it on the ground. “‘She’s brave in the face of danger,’” she says, laughingly giving me a line for this piece.
At this point I must confess that it is tempting to yield to her voice entirely. She has written not only three collections of stories but also, numerous essays. In an ongoing series for The Guardian, she wrote recently of a single mom who works at Whole Foods and has scaled Mount Everest 10 times. She’s a serious writer who doesn’t take herself seriously.
Among her observations, each a door into a larger conversation:
“Women on machines, women on tractors” are “absolutely wonderful.”
Her parents, who grew up relatively poor and moved into the middle class were “baffled when I started keeping chickens.”
Her New York friends, here during the pandemic, asked, “Where is the business to de-louse children?” and Megan said, “That’s you.”
When “the farmhouse becomes an Airbnb, the nature of community changes.”
Preservation of nature engages her: “What are we preserving and who benefits?” She believes in “De-centralizating the human experience. In decisions (about nature), we don’t have wildlife at the table. That’s a perspective I’d love to see, because it’s more transformative.” She cites as an example, wildlife corridors.
During the pandemic, she took to heart North Carolina’s motto — Esse quam videri (To be, rather than to seem) — and started “showing up” more by driving a Meals on Wheels route in Shaftsbury and North Bennington. For someone home alone, “I might be the one interaction of the day, or week. Having to bear witness to that was so hard. We can do so much better. The pandemic created habits of being that worsened loneliness.”
She told me of recently driving with her two young daughters in Bennington and seeing an old woman fall and hit her head. Megan stopped the car and got out and helped the old woman up. Her girls asked why she did that. And she explained that she had to help. “I don’t always show up, but I try to.”
She has thought deeply on these tensions of growth vs. preservation, outsiders vs. natives, influx of money vs. impoverished locals. Recognizing the intractable nature of problems underlying these tensions, I challenge her — ironically — for a solution. She responds gamely, “Growing up in the South, the solution was church. It was suppers, it was gatherings. When I was in middle school I opted out of the (church’s) value system, but I’ve felt a void in the functions that it served ... fellowship, connection, service. I don’t know what meets those needs in a secular way.” She laughs. “A secular church.”
Perhaps that is what writing and literature can be. Megan Mayhew Bergman’s humble examples of “showing up” suggest an old-style service, a blending of the old ways and new, acknowledging the many tensions in our lives.