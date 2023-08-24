BENNINGTON — Vermont Arts Exchange is putting on an early Basement Music Series show with Freddi Shehadi Funk Machine this Saturday, Aug 26. at Little City Cider Co., at 139 Shields Drive in Bennington. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
The show offers up cutting edge guitarist Shehadi bringing full throttle energy to the stage with a top-notch cast of the Southern Vermont region's musicians.
"Freddi will weave a mixture of soul, funk and blues to create very spicy musical gumbo," a release from VAE says. Expect to feel as much as you hear from this dynamic ensemble. The group has a new record being mastered and released this year with loads of wonderful musicians contributing."
Freddi Shehadi is an Emmy award winning recording artist/guitarist/producer living in New York City. He commands a wide range of styles and textures through his mastery on the guitar. He has worked with artists and industry greats as diverse as Debbie Harry from "Blondie," Martin Sexton, Jose Feliciano and L.A. Reid, and has performed across diverse genres and styles on many great stages.
"Freddi can take you from soaring, intense passages to soft intimate interludes, weaving together rich spectrums of musical tapestry. He loves to capture the energy of a performance from spontaneity, preparation, improvisation and humor."
Along with Freddi will be Jason Emmond on upright and electric bass, Matthew Steckler, “Matty Stecks” on horns, Brian DeAngelo on percussion and Ezra Oklan on drums.
This summer concert is sponsored by CoCard Anderson and RK Miles. Home made Indian food from Corner of India will be available, and Little City Cider’s house made cider and full bar will open for business.
Advance tickets are $20 purchased through Eventbrite at VAEFreddiShehadi.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.