Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. Low near 30F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low near 30F. ESE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.