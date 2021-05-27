NORTH BENNINGTON — Attention, Bennington County families: the Moose Junior tour is on its way to you.
This summer, the Vermont Arts Exchange will present a series of traveling free concerts for all ages. The Art Bus, VAE’s “Mission in Motion,” will hit the roads of Bennington County with Moose Junior, a collection of talented artists and musicians who will perform classic and animated songs "that your children will love and older folks will get up and dance to," VAE said.
VAE's executive director, Matthew Perry, said he wanted to have something different and special this summer as families come out and recover from the pandemic. “I was looking for a way to reach more families than through our summer camps and to offer a free community engagement experience,” he said.
“We want to bring live music to families. Music that crosses the borders between the ages, from toddlers to teens to grandparents is just fun music for everyone.”
Perry approached Poultney, Vermont musician and educator Zak Hampton, also the front man for regional band Moose Crossing. Since 2010, Moose Crossing has performed its blend of high-energy jazz, fused with funk, rock, and blues to the New England area.
“Zak and I hit it off right away as he had similar ideas already flowing within him," Perry said. "We both began combining our love for music, art education and performance, geared towards families.” Moose Junior became a fitting name, as it doesn’t travel far from the name Moose Crossing, which consists of Zak Hampton on lead vocals, keys and tenor saxophone, Brian DeAngelo of Bennington on percussion and background vocals and Joe Plotts of Brandon on electric bass. Emma Page, hula-hooper and flow artist from Brandon, will be featured throughout the summer performances.
VAE promises that "the concerts by Moose Junior will be lots of fun and incorporate the younger audience members with movement, sing-alongs and general music making that will bring them into the collective experience of the evening."
The tour begins on Tuesday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the splash pad at Merchant's Park in downtown Bennington. This block party will be Merchant Park’s first event on the new Thomson Family Stage. After Moose Junior’s performance, Soul Steps from New York City will take the stage and present a show of African American step dance.
Moose Junior’s next show dates will be; Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Willowbrook; Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Beech Court; and Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 pm at Lions Park in North Bennington. VAE also presents Moose Junior for long standing partners Head Start, at both the Rutland and Bennington sites later in the summer.
All of these shows are open to the public and are free and supported in part by donations to VAE and the Vermont Community Foundation.
VAE advises audiences to bring a lawn chair and/or blanket, and to watch the VAE Facebook page for last-minute rain cancellations, which will be rescheduled. For more information on Moose Junior or VAE, e-mail infovae@comcast.net, call 802-442-5549 or visit vtartxchange.org.