The Me2/Orchestra will perform Saturday at at Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.

 Southern Vermont Arts Center
MANCHESTER — United Counseling Service will host the Burlington ensemble of Me2/Orchestra at Southern Vermont Arts Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. for an evening of classical music for mental health.

The Me2/Orchestra is a music organization created for people with mental illnesses and those who support them, with a mission of erasing the stigma of mental illness. Michael J. Colburn, music director and conductor of Me2/Burlington, will lead the orchestra in performing Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 6" in the 400-seat Arkell Pavilion.

“We bring people together who have mental illness diagnoses and those who do not,” says Phoenix Crockett, managing director of Me2/Burlington. “All of this is not ignored in Me2 but honored.”

Free tickets can be reserved at ucsvt.org/events. SVAC is at 860 SVAC Drive/West Road. 

United Counseling Service is a private, nonprofit community mental health center that has been a part of Bennington County’s integrated health care system since 1958. 

