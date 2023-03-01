MANCHESTER — Two free Taconic Music concerts will take place on March 11 at The Manchester Community Library.
At 2 p.m., Strings for Kids Winter Recital will feature violin and cello students ages 5 to 18 and their teachers in a family-friendly program.
Music in Action will start at 3:30 p.m. in the Hunter Room. Joana Genova, Heather Braun, Ariel Rudiakov and Nathaniel Parke will perform newly composed string quartets by students from Long Trail School and Burr and Burton Academy, along with music by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Grażyna Bacewicz, Florence Price, Gabriela Lena Frank and Geoffrey Gee.
For more information, visit the events section at mclvt.org.