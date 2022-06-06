NORTH BENNINGTON -- NBOSS ( North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show ) announces a second costume workshop with Artist in Residence Suprina as part of the 25th year celebration of this popular annual event. The event will be held on June 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE), 48 Main St., North Bennington.
The event is accessible, free, kid friendly and open to the public.
The VAE Art Bus and studio will be open for those already making costumes and those who want to. These costumes and their makers will then take part in a short performance-procession titled “Love Mother Earth” on Saturday, June 18 at the NBOSS opening party, which is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the VAE. The procession and remarks at start at 5 p.m.
Suprina is a sculptor who works with found objects to create art about the environment. Her artwork and installations involve found objects and everyday recycled material.
She moved to the Hudson Valley from Harlem in 2017. In 2021 she received the Dutchess County Executive's Arts Award for ART in PUBLIC PLACES. One of her public art works titled The DNA Totem is on The Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie.
For more information, visit www.SuprinaSculpture.com or Instagram #SuprinaSculpture.
What to bring for the workshop? Old lightweight clothes to use as costume foundation and anything special you have around that you’d like to add. An inventory of recycled material will be available as well, and clean recyclables are welcomed.
Also, VAE is putting a call out for long, tall objects we throw away every day. Suprina is creating a Faux Forest these tall objects into empty paint cans and creating a Faux Forest.
Whenever she installs this Faux Forest she asks people to help it grow by donating broken, old shovels, brooms, rakes, mops, golf clubs, curtain rods, hockey sticks, baseball bats, Tiki lights, garden lights, floor lamps, and umbrellas.
There will be a large bucket outside VAE (behind the Post Office) marked “Forest Donations.” Please put your donation there anytime.
For more information, contact Joe at 802-442-3328 or go to www.nbossvt.org