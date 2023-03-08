BENNINGTON — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Bennington County’s Got Talent Show, which will be held on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monument Arts and Cultural Center, 44 Gypsy Lane, Bennington (formerly the Laumeister Art Center).
Tickets will be on sale until showtime and will also be available at the door.
Sponsors say they have a great lineup this year, with 15 local acts plus performances from a couple of past winners.
Participants range in age from 13 to 58. They are Kali Howard, Veronica Jarvis, Daniel Lane, Gabriella Giorgo, Cristo Buckley, Miriam Campbell, Jocelyn Millette, Mira Fowler, Morgan Loomis, Georgi Stryker, Patrick Collette, Kobi Addington, Gretchen Sausville, Keri Winnie and Jimmy Evans.
Past winner Nick Segura will open the show; past winner Timothy Wade will close the event.
“This is a great chance for performers to show off their talent before a fun, local audience,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of Vermont News & Media, owner of the Banner and Journal.
Sponsors are the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, Catamount Access TV, Coggins Auto Group, M&T Bank, CAT-TV and Monument Arts Center.
Selected participants from throughout Bennington County will compete for the $1,000 prize and winner’s bragging rights.
For more information and early ticket sales, visit eventbrite.com/e/557920815177.
The event will also be livestreamed online for a wider audience through CAT-TV Channel 1085 and Facebook Live.