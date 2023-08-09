BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series on Aug. 17 features contestants from the 2023 competition Bennington's Got Talent. The musicians will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North Street.
The event is free. Bring lawn chairs.
Bennington's Got Talent is a yearly competition of Bennington-area talent presented by The Bennington Banner and other local sponsors. The performers were so wonderful this year that Jenny Dewar, the Director of Events at the BBC, wanted to give them another opportunity to get in front of an audience.
The current roster of performers includes 2023 winner Gretchen Sausville, as well as Keri Winnie, Veronica Jarvis, Georgianna Raimer, and Kobi Addington. Trinity Madison will join the lineup having received a special invitation to participate.
There will be a 50/50 raffle during all performances — tickets are $2 for one or $10 for 12.
Thursday Night Live was made possible in 2022 by the Better Places Grant that matched $5,345 from 60 donors via a crowd-funding campaign using Patronicity with $10,000, as well as amazing sponsors.