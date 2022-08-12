BENNINGTON — Camp Danger’s latest stunt: Floating on Lake Paran on homemade rafts, assembled from donated medical coolers and other recycled materials.
“We paddled 15 kids across the lake and back,” said Matthew Perry, executive director of Vermont Arts Exchange, through which Camp Danger is held.
The camp gives youngsters a chance to experiment and play while learning new skills — sometimes, taking supervised risks.
Other activities include using sharp tools and power equipment, making and throwing wooden spears and meeting people with dangerous jobs.
Earlier this summer, the campers met the founders of Cirque de Fuego, a fire performance troupe from Jericho, from whom they learned to manipulate fire in a safe and fun manner.
Protected with life jackets, about four campers piled onto each homemade raft for the trip across the water (Perry and a few others used a canoe).
On the other side of the lake, the campers enjoyed swimming and hanging out on the beach — until it was time for the return voyage, when they did it all again.