NORTH BENNINGTON — After being pushed back because of COVID, Walloomsac River Theatre Company will celebrate the opening of its first show this Friday night.
The show will be performed at The Sage Street Mill at 29 Sage St. in North Bennington. The production will be “Vanities,” a PG-13 full-length play that will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The show was supposed to open Sept. 30, but the entire cast tested positive for COVID-19 the night prior. Vincent Tatro, president and co-founder of theater company, is directing the show. He said the cast and crew saw this delay as an opportunity to perfect the small details.
The company plans on performing four shows a year beginning in 2023, in addition to other projects Tatro and co-founder Mark Blank are working on. The company was incorporated as a nonprofit in July.
Those who attend the show might be surprised to see this type of theater in Bennington.
“Our company is just not going to necessarily have a lot of standards around it,” said Tatro. He wants to prove that art doesn’t have to be fancy or perfect to be enjoyable. A lot of people in town agreed with this sentiment and were interested in creating that type of theater — that’s how the company started, Tatro said.
Tatro wants to focus on the community aspect of community theater. He knows a lot of Mount Anthony Union High School alumni that love to act, and he would like to see them and others involved.
“I really wanted to see more of the Bennington community get on stage,” he said. “I just know that this town can do more,” said Tatro. “[Bennington Community Theater] is great. It is new. I've been here my whole life. [But] growing up, we never really had a community theater.”
He feels like the professional standard in some troupes can “set a boundary” between the community and the theater. He hopes Walloomsac River Theatre will supplement the community theater in Bennington, not compete with it.
Tatro wants to “make the performing arts accessible to everyone to foster the art in a no-pressure environment.”
“Vanities” will begin the company’s journey in the local theater circuit. The show was written by Jack Heifner. It’s a three-woman show that occurs in three different time periods. “This is like a full-length show. It's three amazing roles,” said Tatro. “The show is gonna be electric.”
The theater website describes the show as a “bittersweet comedy.” It tells the story of three cheerleaders in Texas and how their friendship changed over the years.
The cast rehearsed for six weeks, Monday through Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. The small cast features Georgia Paine as Joanne, Lauren Clover as Mary and Courtney Ausschnitt as Kathy.
The show was produced with the help of local sponsors like Anthony and Jacqueline Marro, who have also provided aid to Bennington Community Theater productions. Pangea was also a large sponsor, and it has “Vanities” specialty drinks available at the restaurant while the show is running.
Tatro, 26, found his love of theater at Molly Stark Elementary School when he saw a musical version of the ugly duckling story.
“It kind of spoke to me,” he said.
He regretted not auditioning for the school play his freshman year of high school, but he never made that mistake again.
He went on to attend Castleton University, where he participated in and directed shows, and Tatro has participated in other theater productions in Bennington.
Still, his dream has grown larger than participation.
“My dream is that the Bennington area will become a thriving town where he goes to see theater all year,” said Tatro.