NORTH BENNINGTON — Ancient Greek plays have endured because of their timelessness. In the throes of a nationwide industry reckoning, Living Room Theatre opened its 12th season with the world premiere of “Her Name Means Memory,” a reimagined tour-de-force of Euripides’ masterpiece “The Trojan Women,” written and directed by co-founder and artistic director Randolyn Zinn.
The play is performed in the cozy environs of the defunct Park-McCullough estate swimming pool, which Living Room Theatre has used as a stage to exceptional effect. The outdoor theater-in-the-round closely parallels the experience of classical Greek amphitheaters, but is far more intimate in its scope and audience capacity.
Euripides’ work is one of the greatest antiwar plays ever written. It centers on Hecuba, the fallen queen of Troy, and her grief at losing city and family at the Trojan War’s end. Her daughter, Cassandra, mourns the loss of her service as virgin priestess of Apollo. She sees the future of Odysseus' long journey home, and promises revenge in her hated marriage to Agamemnon.
Andromache, Hecuba’s daughter-in-law, also mourns the death of her son. Finally, the beautiful Helen of Troy begs her husband, Menelaus, to spare her life. Ever present throughout, the Greek chorus mirrors the sorrow of war’s aftermath.
Zinn brilliantly reshaped this tale, with excellent casting and stunning, if not also surreal, costume artistry. Zinn also cleverly freshened the English tone and translation to capture the spirit of original Greek, while still connecting with today’s audiences.
It’s also clear that Zinn had her large cast of actors ready to play.
Her chorus of Susannah MacLeod as Lenci, Elizah Hill as Galyna, and Xingrong Chen as Corra were all given backstories, thus able to adeptly flesh out their youthful personalities individually, a nice touch not typically offered to choruses. The few songs in Greek offered a Zinn flair they exquisitely pulled off.
Valeri Mudek was lovely in her two roles of Trojan War beauties: Helen of Troy, and Cassandra. Her craftiness and guile on top of stunning looks were, once again, showing Zinn’s grasp of how excellent a fit Mudek was as the only actor to take on two distinct characters.
The same goes for the ageless wonder of Janis Young as counselor Xenia. Young’s quiet strength and penetrating gazes and gestures made her the ideal woman to dispense wisdom in the midst of what was pure chaos, with Troy burning around her.
Likewise, Monique Vukovic’s maternal anguish and despair as Andromache was riveting to watch, totally relatable, as well as uncomfortable to consider with her baby sacrificed — all emotions which the actor nailed flawlessly.
The play’s male actors attacked contrasting personalities in a thematic contrast which Zinn perceptively wrote: Allen McCullough as Menelaus skillfully was as powerful and arrogant as he was bombastic and easily manipulated, while Oliver Wadsworth as the herald Talthybius turned in his well-known excellence: quiet yet firm, humble yet savvy, and ultimately, delivering the difficult portrayal of being an empath who still had to stay afloat in the cauldron of war.
I saved Anne Bates’ Queen Hecuba for last. I spent more than a decade of my youth in my ancestral Greece, haunting the marble open-air venues where for millennia Hellenic actresses have trained and jockeyed their entire lives for the honor of landing this singular role, and a handful of others like it.
As such, Bates left me in awe of her Anglicized, Western take on Hecuba, which, enabled by Zinn’s cultural sensitivities in the script, pulled the best of Euripides forward 2,500 years. Bates internalized the Trojan queen with the same regal poise, presence and lyrical passion of Irene Pappas, or Melina Mercouri.
This isn’t hyperbole. Bates commanded not just the stage, but the entire dusk around her: the fading light in the sky, the rising moon, the midsummer breeze through the nearby trees. At times, it seemed as if every evening songbird paused just long enough to soak in Bates as a queen with no home, but with all points of humanity and nature around Hecuba at her every behest.
If you go to this play for one reason only, go to bear witness to Bates taking Zinn’s peerless reimagination, and making of it the stuff of a playwright’s and director’s dreams.
In that same vein, a near-equal bow must go to New York City and Hollywood costume designer Cynthia Flynt, who, in an array of dazzling colors and shapes perfectly captured the delicate cross between ancient wardrobes, medieval offerings, and metaphorical statements of character and position.
Bennington College technical director and faculty of drama Seancolin Hankins produced lovely scenic paintings for the austere set design.
The play ran a crisp 85 minutes with no intermission.
At a time when regional theater and summer stock everywhere are hit-and-miss with audience attendance and overall finances, Living Room Theatre soldiers on as a gem in the professional stage offerings of southwest Vermont, with this sublime take on one of the great classics. The standing ovation was no accident: Please go see this play, and reconnect to everything that is right and good about the theater.
“Her Name Is Memory,” written and directed by Randolyn Zinn (adapted from Euripides) will run at Living Room Theatre on the grounds of the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion through Aug. 6. Tickets suggested price: $40, paid for at the box office with cash, check or credit. To reserve: call 802-442-5322 or visit lrtvt.org. Park in the mansion lot and you will be directed to your outdoor seats.