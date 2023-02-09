BENNINGTON — Little City Cider Company stage in Bennington will host The Prescription with Side Effect Horn section Dance Party on Saturday night. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. The event is part of the Vermont Arts Exchange’s (VAE) Basement Music Series.
The band provides dance music from the swing era to Motown, R & B, Funk, Soul and Rock n Roll. The Prescription features Shaftsbury residents, vocalist and bass guitarist Kerry Ryer-Parke, Dr. Peter King on guitar, keyboards and vocals, and Dave Newell on vocals. The Prescription line-up also includes Chris Lauzon on drums, Matthew Steckler on sax, Dave McKenzie on trumpet, and a bit of a family affair with Peter’s daughters, Jess Savoy on bass, Heather Frechetter on keys, (brother-in law) Bruce Dayton on guitar, and all on vocals.
The Prescription, so named because several of its members (in the early days), worked in the medical field, remind concertgoers that dancing is a great cardiovascular exercise that builds bones and fends off dementia and depression.
“We have referred to this band as the VAE House band for the past 18 years as they were one of the first bands to support the Basement Music Series, giving us their old equipment, lights, etc. so we could get a start. They also were the last band to close out the old ‘basement venue,’” said Matthew{span} Perry, VAE’s director.{/span}
Shanta Ghosh from Corner of India will be serving homemade Indian cuisine, starting at 6 p.m. until sold out.
Tickets are $20 in advance. If not sold out, tickets are available at the door for $25. Tickets at https://BMSThePrescription.eventbrite.com.
Stay tuned for the upcoming season that includes the fast paced bluegrass of Saints + Liars, Jazz of Connection Quartet, and funky, get down blues and rock and soul of Beard & Glasses. Contact Perry at 802-379-3763 or matthewvae@comcast.net for information about becoming a sponsor of the series. Follow the season at vtartxchange.org, or on the Basement Music Series Facebook page.
Little City Cider Company is an accessible facility. Call for specific accommodations at 802-379-3763.