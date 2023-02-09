BENNINGTON — The Prescription with Side Effect Horn section Dance Party will be coming to the Little City Cider Company stage in Bennington at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. As part of the Vermont Arts Exchange’s Basement Music Series, the VAE is happy to bring back this local stage of talent and great, fun vibes — a guaranteed good time. The band provides the best dance music around, from the swing era to Motown, R & B, Funk, Soul and Rock 'n' Roll! The Prescription, so named because several of its members (in the early days) worked in the medical field, reminds concertgoers that dancing is a great cardiovascular exercise that builds bones and fends off dementia and depression.
Tickets for this Basement Music Series concert are $20 in advance. If not sold out, tickets are available at the door for $25. Tickets are at BMSThePrescription.eventbrite.com.
The upcoming season includes the fast-paced bluegrass of Saints + Liars, Jazz of Connection Quartet, funky, get-down blues and rock and soul of Beard & Glasses. Become a Basement Music Series Sponsor and get tickets, a reserved table and a personal name or business logo in promotional material and mentioned onstage. The tax-deductible sponsorships are critical to continuing the BMS and ensuring the diversity and quality of the artists VAE presents.
Contact Director Matthew Perry at 802-379-3763 or matthewvae@comcast.net for more information about becoming a sponsor. Follow the season at vtartxchange.org or the Basement Music Series Facebook page. Little City Cider Company is an accessible facility; call 802-379-3763 for specific accommodations.