HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series kicks off this Saturday at Wood Park in Hoosick Falls. The shows will be from 6 to 9 p.m.
Leading off this summer series will be the Kyle Bourgault Band. The summer music continues July 8 with the Trance Plants Band; July 15 with the Roadhouse Rhythm and Blues Band; July 29 with the Bluz House Rockers; Aug. 6 with the Shannon Roy Band; Aug. 19 with the Downtown Horns; and Aug. 26 with local favorite West Side Drive Band.
Food will be available from The Moose Kaboose and legal beverages from UNIHOG.
For the latest updates, check the Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series Facebook page.