WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute will screen "The Golem: How He Came into the World" on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
Presented in connection with the Clark’s exhibition Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch, this is the second event in the Clark’s five-part series Visionary Architecture on Film. The film series explores themes related to Paul Goesch’s life and work in early 20th-century Germany.
Set in medieval Prague, "The Golem: How He Came into the World" (1920; 1 hour, 26 minutes) tells the story of the titular Jewish folkloric figure made of clay who comes to life to prevent the Jews’ expulsion from the city. The astonishing, quasi-Medieval sets for that city are the work of Expressionist architect Hans Poelzig and resonate closely with Goesch’s drawings on view in the Clark’s Eugene V. Thaw Gallery for Works on Paper. Live musical accompaniment is provided by percussionist Matthew Gold and cellist Paul de Jong.
The screening is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The Clark’s Visionary Architecture on Film series is organized by Ella Comberg, MA ’24 in the Williams Graduate Program in the History of Art. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events .
The next screening in the Visionary Architecture on Film series is "Metropolis" on April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium.