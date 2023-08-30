WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute kicks off its four-part film series examining the L.A. Rebellion on Sept. 21. The series if presented in celebration and anticipation of the Clark’s 2023 Conference, “The Fetish A(r)t Work: African Objects in the Making of European Art History, 1500–1900.” The Clark shows "Killer of Sheep" at 6 p.m. in its auditorium, in the Manton Research Center.
Directed by Charles Burnett, "Killer of Sheep" (1977; 1 hour, 21 minutes), became one of the L.A. Rebellion’s most widely celebrated films for years. The focus is slaughterhouse worker Stan (novelist, playwright, and actor Henry Gayle Sanders) whose dispiriting job wears him down, alienates him from his family, and becomes an unspoken metaphor for the ongoing pressures of economic malaise. Drawing inspiration from Jean Renoir’s sun-dappled and racially sensitive "The Southerner" (1945), as well as the poetic documentaries of Basil Wright (one of Burnett’s teachers at UCLA), "Killer of Sheep" achieves a deeply felt intensity with nonprofessional actors and handheld location shooting.
