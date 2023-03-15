WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen "Don’t Look Now" on April 6 at 6 p.m. in its auditorium in the Manton Research Center. The showing is the fourth event in the Clark’s five-part series, Manton 50th Anniversary Film Series: Films of 1973, featuring some of the great cinematic highlights of a remarkable year.
Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie mesmerize as a married couple on an extended trip to Venice after a family tragedy. While in that elegantly decaying city, they have a series of inexplicable, terrifying and increasingly dangerous experiences. A masterpiece from Nicolas Roeg, "Don’t Look Now" (1973, 1 hour, 50 minutes), adapted from a story by Daphne du Maurier, is a brilliantly disturbing tale of the supernatural. The film is renowned for its innovative editing and haunting cinematography, naturalistic eroticism and unforgettable climax and denouement, and shocking ending.
The event is free, and registration is not required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The final screening in the Manton 50th Anniversary Film Series: Films of 1973 is "Badlands" on May 11 at 6 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium.