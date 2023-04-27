WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen the movie "Blade Runner" in its auditorium, in the Manton Research Center, on May 18 at 6 p.m.
Presented in conjunction with the Clark’s exhibition "Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch," this is the final event in the Clark’s five-part series, Visionary Architecture on Film. The film series explores themes related to Paul Goesch’s life and work in early 20th-century Germany.
Once the wealthy have left for other planets, Los Angeles becomes a home to the outcasts who remain on Earth. In Blade Runner (1982; 1 hour, 50 minutes), the city as we know it is barely recognizable amidst dense high rises and pouring acid rain. Architecture plays many roles in this futuristic noir film, starring Harrison Ford; some buildings are villainous, while others offer a glimmer of hope.
The screening is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The Clark’s Visionary Architecture on Film series is organized by Ella Comberg, MA ’24, in the Williams Graduate Program in the History of Art. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.