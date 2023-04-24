WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute screens Badlands in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center, on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m.
The showing is the final event in the Clark’s five-part series, Manton 50th Anniversary Film Series: Films of 1973, featuring some of the great cinematic highlights of a remarkable year.
Badlands (1973; 1 hour, 34 minutes) announced the arrival of a major talent: Terrence Malick. His impressionistic take on the Charles Starkweather killing spree of the late 1950s uses a serial-killer narrative as a springboard for an oblique teenage romance, lovingly and idiosyncratically enacted by Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek. The film introduced many of the elements that would earn Malick his passionate following: the enigmatic approach to narrative and character, the unusual use of voice-over, the juxtaposition of human violence with natural beauty, and the poetic investigation of American dreams and nightmares. The film’s debut spawned countless imitations, but none have equaled its strange sublimity.
The event is free and registration is not required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.