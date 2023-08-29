WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by Brigid Doherty (Princeton University / Clark Fellow) on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Doherty will discuss the significance of Raphael’s The Sistine Madonna (1512/13) in and around two epochal essays of the 20th century: Walter Benjamin’s “The Work of Art in the Age of Its Technological Reproducibility” (1935–39), and Martin Heidegger’s “The Origin of the Work of Art” (1935–36).
The free lecture takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
The Sistine Madonna has figured prominently in German-language art history, literature, and philosophy since the publication of Johann Joachim Winckelmann’s "On the Imitation of Greek Works in Painting and Sculpture" in 1755. In his “artwork essay,” Benjamin mentions the painting only in a footnote, while Heidegger returns to the premises of his “artwork essay” in a short, pseudo-epistolary reflection on the Sistine Madonna published in 1955. Despite their brevity, these two appraisals of the painting have broad implications for our understanding of its place in the culture of European modernity and, perhaps, for how we approach the history of art now.
Doherty is associate professor of German and art and archaeology at Princeton University, where she is also an associated faculty member in the School of Architecture and a member of the executive committees for the European Cultural Studies and Media + Modernity programs. At the Clark, she is completing research for a book on Raphael’s The Sistine Madonna and the idea of the “artwork essay” in German-language art history and philosophy in the first half of the 20th century, with a focus on writings by Heinrich Wölfflin, Walter Benjamin, and Martin Heidegger.
A 5 p.m. reception in the Manton Research Center reading room precedes the program.
