WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast production of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) airs at the Clark Art Institute on Sunday, June 11 at 12:55 p.m. in the final installment of the 2022–23 season of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live, high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full live performance, along with backstage interviews and commentary. The Clark broadcasts the opera in its auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years — a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared “the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera.” Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast.
In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.
Please note, this is a delayed screening of the new production Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute).
In conjunction with the broadcast, the Clark’s Manton Study Center for Works on Paper hosts a special pop-up exhibition themed to Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute). Explore the various functions of music in art — from lute-playing angels in Old Master renditions of the Holy Family to female performers strumming mandolins in rarely seen drawings by Jules Chéret. The pop-up exhibition is free and on view from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $25 ($22 for members, $18 for students with valid ID, and $7 children 10 and under). To purchase tickets, visit clarkart.edu/events or call the box office at 413 458 0524. Advance reservations are strongly suggested. No refunds will be granted.