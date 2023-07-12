WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Alexis Goodin, associate curator at the Clark Art Institute, leads a live, virtual program discussing the Clark’s current exhibition, Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth in the 92nd Street Y’s popular Coffee with a Curator series. The event will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 11 a.m.
In this course, Goodin shares an intimate view of the exhibition, which is the first exhibition presented in North America to consider the importance of nature and landscape in Munch’s paintings, prints, and drawings. Goodin shares many of the works on view and explores their importance to the theme of the exhibition.
Trembling Earth features brilliantly hued landscapes, stunning figure portraits, and an impressive selection of drawings and prints, including a lithograph of the artist’s most celebrated work, The Scream. The exhibition includes 35 works from the Munchmuseet’s world-renowned collection, and more than 40 paintings and prints drawn from private collections and rarely exhibited publicly.
At the Clark, Goodin researches collections as diverse as 19th century British paintings, European porcelain of the 18th century, and Colonial and Federal American silver. She also curates special exhibitions and recently served as an in-house curator for Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway (2021), Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern (2022), and Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth (2023).
The 92nd Street Y in New York City is recognized for its extensive public program offerings. Coffee with a Curator is part of its Roundtable project, offering a variety of online courses and classes.
Advance registration through the 92nd Street Y is required. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events or roundtable.org.