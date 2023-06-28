WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute continues its five-part outdoor concert series with a performance by Darlingside on Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. The free concert takes place near the Reflecting Pool. This is the fourth installment in the Summer Outdoor Concert series.
It’s a homecoming for local favorites Darlingside, formed in the early 2000s when the band members were students at Williams College.
Darlingside has long been praised for their harmonies and intelligent songwriting, described by NPR as “exquisitely arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop.” Dynamic and charming, they are a live-performance favorite and a joy to welcome back to the Berkshires for the July release of their latest album.
Bring a picnic and your own seating. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next outdoor concert is performed by Kathleen Edwards on Tuesday, August 8 at 6 p.m. near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool.