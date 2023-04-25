WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute hosts a concert by Conrad Tao and Patrick Higgins on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. The performance takes place in the Clark’s Michael Conforti Pavilion.
Tao and Higgins present a two-part program, pairing historical works with the world premiere of Higgins’s “Toccata and Fugue” for solo piano. The evening also features a special guitar performance by Higgins, described by The Quietus as “one of the most gifted guitarists working right now.” Tao regularly performs as a soloist with the New York and Boston Philharmonic Orchestras. As both a composer and performer, Higgins’s work expands the boundaries of classical music.
Tickets are $10 ($8 for members, $7 for college and high school students, and $5 for children under 15). For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.