WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Sunday, July 16, the Clark Art Institute opens its doors for Community Day, an annual day of fun for all ages. Visitors enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Institute offers art-making activities, live entertainment and more.
Explore the Clark’s 140-acre campus and take advantage of free admission to the permanent collection galleries and special exhibitions, including Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth, Humane Ecology: Eight Positions, and Elizabeth Atterbury: Oracle Bones. Inspired by these exhibitions, connect with the surrounding world for an enchanting day of art, activities and food. Dance to live music inspired by the sounds of nature, learn how natural pulp becomes paper, and participate in creating a collective forest full of color and magic. As always, surprising entertainment and encounters are sure to abound.
Community Day is free and open to the public. Refreshments and select activities are available for purchase. This event happens rain or shine. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
Family programs are supported by Allen & Company.