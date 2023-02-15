BnF-Exhibition-Landing-Page-Square.jpg

The Clark Art Institute hosts Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France.

 photo provided by The Clark Museum
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will host a tour of its permanent collection galleries for new parents/caregivers and infants on Friday, March 2, at 10:15 a.m. The event is free. Participants should meet at the Clark’s main Admissions desk.

In this special program, new parents and caregivers bring their infants into the galleries for a guided visit and the opportunity to socialize with other community members in a casual environment. The informal tour includes a unique look at the Clark's permanent collection, featuring an array of works by a variety of artists. Each month offers a different selection of artworks. Best suited for adults with pre-toddlers. Strollers and front-carrying baby carriers are welcome.

Admission to the Clark is free through March. No registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.

The next New Parents Gallery Tour takes place on Friday, April 7, at 10:15 a.m.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.