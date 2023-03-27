Van Gogh’s love of nature revealed in Clark Art Institute show (copy)

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Meet Me at the Clark, a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held Monday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Art Institute.

On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art and how it celebrates our shared humanity.

The event is free, but advance registration is required. To register, call the Education Department Coordinator at 413-458-0563; accompanying care-partners must also register.

For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events .

