WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Meet Me at the Clark, a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held Monday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Art Institute.
On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art and how it celebrates our shared humanity.
The event is free, but advance registration is required. To register, call the Education Department Coordinator at 413-458-0563; accompanying care-partners must also register.
For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events .