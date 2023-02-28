WILLIAMSTOWN — Meet Me at the Clark, a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held Monday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Art Institute.
On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art and how it celebrates our shared humanity.
The event is Free, but advance registration is required. To register, call the Education Department Coordinator at 413 458 0563. Accompanying care-partners must also register.
For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.